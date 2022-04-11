By Chris King • 11 April 2022 • 4:23

350 dormant volcanoes in the heart of Spain. image: Creative Commons - Emiliano Garcia-Page Sanchez

In the heart of Spain is a stunning region of Ciudad Real province that contains 350 dormant volcanoes



Campo de Calatrava is a part of inland Spain with incalculable geological wealth. It is a historic region, located right in the heart of the southwestern part of the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, which, incredibly, is home to 350 dormant volcanoes.

This stunning geological space is one of the most important volcanic regions in the entire Iberian Peninsula. It extends over 5,000 km² in the province of Ciudad Real. The secret of these lands can be found inside, with the hundreds of volcanoes that left their mark on the territory millions of years ago.

Although the last volcanic eruptions occurred thousands of years ago, the Smithsonian Institute has recognised the region as an “Area of ​​Still Active Volcanic Activity”. That is because they occurred less than 10,000 years ago.

The Ciudad Real Tourism Board recommends a route that runs through the main points of the region. It is a three-day break that ensures visitors do not miss any detail of the spectacular nature of Campo de Calatrava.

On day one, the traveller is free to choose the starting point of the route, that is, from one of the pretty villages that dot the Campo de Calatrava. Among them are Valverde, Alcolea and its volcanic lagoons, Granatula and its Roman legacy, Calzada de Calatrava, or, Valenzuela and its famous water sources.

A visit to Cerro Gordo takes place on the second day, the first collection of volcanoes. They are the Columba volcano, located between Granatula and Calzada de Calatrava, and the Posadilla volcano, in Valverde.

Finally, the route ends with a visit to the Cerro de la Santa Cruz volcano in Alcolea de Calatrava. From here, you can see, among others, the Peña del Bu, and Peñarroya volcanoes. In the latter, you have the option of ascending to its summit to observe the crater of the Las Maestras lagoon volcano.

The geological value of Campo de Calatrava lies in the fact that most of the volcanic formations retain their original shape, which is a first-rate research space for experts. Most of the volcanoes have been designated to be a Natural Monument, so are protected.

Other elements typical of this type of geography, can be found in the region, such as the maars. These are volcanic craters, which, thanks to the rain, are filled with water to form lagoons. The magic of the maars is that their waters usually take on a brilliant blue colour due to the minerals present in the volcanic soil.

