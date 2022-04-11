Accident on the A-92: Malaga firefighters free driver of overturned lorry

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 15:14
Credit: CPB Málaga
Firefighters were called into an accident that took place on Monday morning, April 11. The lorry overturned on the A-92 road, near the town of Humilladero in Malaga, according to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium.
Taking to Twitter, the Fire Brigade announced that a seven-ton lorry had overturned resulting in the driver being trapped. Once on the scene, firefighters were able to rescue the lorry driver and he was rushed to a nearby health centre for medical treatment.
The accident happened at around 11am on the A-92 at kilometre 135 mark in the direction of Sevilla.
Officers from the Guardia Civil and paramedics from the local health service also rushed to the scene of the incident. At this moment the medical condition of the lorry driver is not known.
En la A-92 a su paso por el término municipal de #Humilladero hemos intervenido en un accidente de tráfico de un camión que ha volcado. El conductor ha tenido que ser excarcelado y trasladado a una ambulancia para llevarlo a un centro sanitario. #CPBMálaga #Accidente #Bomberos pic.twitter.com/lJjqyA2E3H
— CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) April 11, 2022
En la A-92 a su paso por el término municipal de #Humilladero hemos intervenido en un accidente de tráfico de un camión que ha volcado. El conductor ha tenido que ser excarcelado y trasladado a una ambulancia para llevarlo a un centro sanitario. #CPBMálaga #Accidente #Bomberos pic.twitter.com/lJjqyA2E3H
— CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) April 11, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.