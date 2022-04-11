Trending:

Accident on the A-92: Malaga firefighters free driver of overturned lorry

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 15:14

Credit: CPB Málaga

Accident on the A-92: Malaga firefighters free the driver of overturned lorry at an accident in Humilladero on the Costa del Sol.

Firefighters were called into an accident that took place on Monday morning, April 11. The lorry overturned on the A-92 road, near the town of Humilladero in Malaga, according to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium.

Taking to Twitter, the Fire Brigade announced that a seven-ton lorry had overturned resulting in the driver being trapped. Once on the scene, firefighters were able to rescue the lorry driver and he was rushed to a nearby health centre for medical treatment.

The accident happened at around 11am on the A-92 at kilometre 135 mark in the direction of Sevilla.

Officers from the Guardia Civil and paramedics from the local health service also rushed to the scene of the incident. At this moment the medical condition of the lorry driver is not known.

