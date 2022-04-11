Adorable: Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst gives birth to first baby

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 9:29

Adorable: Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst gives birth to her first baby. Chloe took to Instagram to reveal an adorable picture of her new daughter.

Chloe shared with fans that she is “totally in love” with her newborn daughter. Chloe had gone two weeks over her due date but is now a proud mum. Chloe gave birth on April 8.

Speaking to OK! magazine Chloe revealed that she is: “looking forward to her new chapter as a family of 3”.

Posting the adorable photo on Instagram Chloe said: “8th April 2022; my favourite day of all. 14 days late, weighing 7lb 11.

“We are so in love with you, our baby girl.”

As reported by the Sun, Chloe shared relationship details with Fubar Radio and said: “I’ve had relationships on social media in the past and let’s put it this way, it’s not good. What benefit do you get from it? You don’t.

“A previous relationship I had before, I put that on social media. The same day I put it on social media, the messages were flooding through to my boyfriend at the time and there was all these follower requests and stuff and I just think some people don’t have any respect.

“And people make up stories like ‘Chloe’s done this, or she’s done that’, and to be honest with you, I’m too old for that drama. I’m so chill, I’m happy, and that’s all that matters.”

Chloe’s pregnancy was not entirely smooth and she needed additional check-ups at the hospital. She revealed: “With my pregnancy, I didn’t announce it for quite a long time – just because I’ve had very bad experiences in the past with pregnancies and stuff like that,

“I’ve had three miscarriages before, so I was under quite specialist care at first. It wasn’t something I wanted to advertise and cause stress upon.”

Chloe went on to add: “I don’t know why because I’m not really a chilled person, but since being pregnant I’m very chill.”

