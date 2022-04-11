By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 10:08

Credit: Manchester Airport Twitter

Airport Chaos: Manchester Airport passenger arrives 13 hours early in a bid to beat the queues.

After hearing all the news about the chaos at Manchester Airport a father of two arrived more than 13 hours early for his flight on Sunday, April 10. 56-year-old Tim Samunyai from Coventry spoke exclusively to The Manchester Evening News.

Tim got to the airport before 6am when his flight was not scheduled until nearly 7pm the same day. Tim was pleased to have the time to “de-stress” ahead of his journey.

He told the paper: “I was thinking if I come here nice and early then I won’t have to deal with all that madness over there.

“I don’t know if I was panicking because of the news just highlighting the negativity or whatever.

“But there was no differentiation in the reporting, you saw queues for check-ins at TUI, EasyJet or Jet2 and it was choc-a-bloc.”

Tim went on to add: “My problem was not realising that, it’s a panic if you’re going to Corfu, Greece or Tenerife because everybody wants to go there, and it’s half term.

“But if you’re going Africa, then there’s no issue.”

Tim was well prepared for the wait and had brought several books and a tablet with him. He had also brought a plentiful supply of food to the airport.

Tim explained: “I’ve got some sausages rolls and I had two steak beaks,

“I’ve got my motivational books to read and a tablet too.

“13 hours is a bit much, fair enough, but I’d rather be early.”

