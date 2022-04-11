By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 15:23

All aboard: New tourist train shows passengers what Rincon has to offer. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The new tourist train in Rincon de la Victoria takes passengers to a variety of local sites of historic and cultural interest.

On April 8, the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, the general manager of City Sightseeing Spain, Isaac Flores, the councillor for Tourism, Antonio José Martín, and other town councillors inaugurated the new tourist train service.

The eight stops on the tour are areas of local touristic interest. Passengers can travel between the church of La Cala del Moral and the Roman Villa, covering the entire coastline of Rincon de la Victoria. There are seven daily departures, from Monday to Thursday, from the Cueva del Tesoro, at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.

Tickets are priced at 6€ for adults and 4€ for children aged four to 12, although there are also combined tickets that include entrance to the Cueva del Tesoro for 10€ for adults and 6€ for children. The tour also has audio guides available in Spanish and English.

For more information and ticket sales, call 902 10 10 81.

