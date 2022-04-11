By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 April 2022 • 22:43

Amazon accuses Union of buying votes with marijuana Source: Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA

Amazon, who have gone out of their way to try and avoid unionisation of the workforce, say the union used dirty tricks as it accused organisers of buying votes with marijuana.

The company have objected to the April 1st announcement by the National Labour Relations Board who said a majority of workers at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, New York, had voted to join the Amazon Labour Union (ALU).

In its objection, the company said that amongst tactics utilised to secure votes, the union’s organisers had handed out cannabis ahead of the vote. In a court filing, the company accused the ALU of underhand practices and said that the NLRB “could not condone such practices” by allowing the vote result to stand.

In New York you have to be over the age of 21 to use recreational marijuana legally.

The company is also claiming that both the ALU and the NRLB suppressed voter turnout to ensure that they would have a winning majority, the first time a union had won the right to unionisation in the company’s history.

The objection was one of several made by the ecommerce giant Friday as it seeks to overturn a vote that created the first union in the company’s history.

On April 1, the National Labor Relations Board said a majority of workers at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, New York, had voted to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU). Amazon is challenging the vote and has claimed that the ALU and the NLRB suppressed voter turnout.

Eric Milner, a lawyer representing the ALU, told AP that organisers that handing out cannabis was “no different than distributing free t-shirts and it certainly did not act to interfere with the election.”

This is not the first time Amazon have filed in court claiming irregularities, an earlier filing claimed that union organisers interfered with employees waiting in line to vote and threatened immigrant workers with the loss of benefits.

Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel told The New York Times: “Based on the evidence we’ve seen so far, as set out in our objections, we believe that the actions of the NLRB. and the ALU improperly suppressed and influenced the vote, and we think the election should be conducted again so that a fair and broadly representative vote can be had.”

On Saturday, Connor Spence, the ALU’s vice president of membership, said Amazon’s objections “have no merit” and intended to “suppress a democratic outcome.” He added: “We urge Amazon to cease these childish legal games, respect the voices of their workers, and engage in behaviour that is more becoming of ‘Earth’s Best Employer.'”

The ALU has responded to Amazon’s filing laying out 21 of its own objections including unlawful worker surveillance, intimation and retaliation.

The relationship between Amazon and the only union that is legally recognised within the company, has not got off to a good start as the company accuses them of using marijuana to buy votes. The two are already at loggerheads and fighting it out in court and that is before the two sit down to negotiate.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.