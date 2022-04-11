By Chris King • 11 April 2022 • 21:39

Andalucia to request that companies can voluntarily choose use of indoor masks. image: youtube

The Health Minister for Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre, will request that companies can choose to keep masks indoors



Speaking today, Monday, April 11, in the Huelva municipality of Palos de la Frontera, Jesus Aguirre, the Health Minister for Andalucia, explained the government’s proposed stance on masks indoors.

He explained that when the end of mandatory use of masks comes into force next Tuesday, April 19, they will request from the Central Government that companies be allowed to voluntarily choose whether masks need to be worn on their premises.

A decree will be published next week eliminating the use of masks, but the Andalucian Government will request “that their use be maintained in health centres, public transport, and that companies voluntarily decide their use”.

Aguirre stressed that at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Council, on Wednesday, April 20, there is very little they can do to fight the decision. That is because the decree “will predictably be published on the same day that the meeting will take place”.

However, the Minister remarked that at the meeting, they “will again request authorisation from the Ministry to administer a new dose in the group with the highest incidence. That of people over 80 years of age, since it has been six months since they were administered the third dose. Their immunity is lowering, in addition to the fact that there is a large stock of vaccines”.

“Since we cannot debate the use of masks, we hope that they will allow us that administrative permissiveness to vaccinate those people from fringes who have a higher cumulative incidence, and who can give us more problems in terms of hospital admissions”, Aguirre concluded, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

