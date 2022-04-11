By Chris King • 11 April 2022 • 18:30

Audacious supermarket thieves arrested on A-66 motorway in Sevilla. image: guardia civil

Sevilla Guardia Civil arrest three young people who stole a trolley full of products from a supermarket in Badajoz



As reported by the force, on the afternoon of March 30, officers from the Gerena Guardia Civil post in Sevilla province arrested three young people. They had carried out an audacious robbery at a supermarket earlier that day in the town of Zafra in Badajoz.

These three had been inside a supermarket and filled the shopping trolley with hams, cheeses, and other Iberian products. Taking advantage of the fact that there was no employee in attendance at the checkout, they pushed the trolley through without paying and went outside into the car park.

There they proceeded to load the contents of the supèrmarket trolley into a vehicle, but were interrupted by a member of staff rebuking them for leaving the store without paying. They immediately fled with the items they had already stored in the boot of the car.

The supermarket management informed the Guardia Civil. As observed by the employee, the fleeing vehicle has Sevilla number plates, so a warning was issued to all patrols in the vicinity of both Badajoz and Sevilla regions to be on the lookout for this car.

A Guardia Civil patrol eventually detected the car travelling on the A-66 motorway, already inside Sevilla province. After tailing the car for several kilometres the officers established that there were three occupants, as reported by the supermarket.

The vehicle was subsequently pulled over and a search of the boot uncovered the previously stolen supermarket items. It was quickly verified that the three had previous records for similar crimes. They were arrested for an alleged crime of theft, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

