BREAKING NEWS: Lone wolf extremist Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty of murdering Sir David Amess

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 14:55
Ali was also convicted of preparing acts of terrorism at the Old Bailey.
A jury deliberated for just 18 minutes to find Ali guilty of murder and preparing for terrorist acts, The Sun reports.
Fanatic London-born Ali told the trial he had no regrets about the killing.
Jurors were told Ali had no mental health issues and he accepted much of the evidence against him, though he denied both charges.
Sir David‘s family sat in the well of the court, just metres from Ali in the dock.
The defendant, who came from an influential Somali family, refused to stand up “on religious grounds” when convicted.
Sir David‘s death led to renewed concern around the safety of MPs.
He was killed five years after Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency.
Mr Justice Sweeney said he would sentence Ali on Wednesday.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]lynews.com.
