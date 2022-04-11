Real-life castaway buys tropical island for £8,000 so he can live as a recluse

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 11:23

Credit: TheDigitalArtist

Brendon Grimshaw, from Dewsbury, in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, bought Moyenne, a tiny island just half a mile wide in the luxurious Seychelles, for just £8,000.

The ex-newspaper editor dedicated the rest of his life to restoring its appearance and nurturing its wildlife.



His astonishing story, told in The Mirror on April 11, has captured the imaginations of readers across the globe.

For 13 thousand dollars, Englishman Brandon Grimshaw bought a tiny uninhabited island in the Seychelles and moved there forever. When the Englishman Brandon Grimshaw was under forty, he quit his job as a newspaper editor and started a new life. pic.twitter.com/BPUifzo9rg — No One (@silentkil_er) January 14, 2022

He bought the island in 1962 and lived there almost completely alone.

It was completely overgrown. With the help of a local man he forged paths through the undergrowth, planted trees and built a humble wooden home.

He gradually introduced giant tortoises to his corner of the Indian Ocean and eventually shared Moyenne with 120 of the indigenous creatures.

Real-life castaway Grimshaw also had to contend with greedy developers who eyed up his transformed island. He was offered, reportedly, £40 million for his sanctuary but turned them down.

Brendon signed a perpetual trust with the Seychelles‘ Ministry of Environment in 2009.

This set in motion the process by which Moyenne became a National Park.

It is the smallest National Park in the world.

Brendon died in 2012 and his grave sits alongside that of his father, who came to live with him in later life.

His tombstone reads: “Moyenne taught him to open his eyes to the beauty around him and say thank you to God.”

Isabelle Ravinia from the Seychelles National Parks Authority told the BBC: “He gave the island back to the country, which was a noble thing to do.

“Normally people would try to sell off the island before they die so they can obtain money to do something else. Instead, he did something incredible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.