By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 April 2022 • 23:33

Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant

Britney Spears, fresh from court proceedings to free her from her conservatorship, reveals on Monday April11th that he is once again pregnant.

Spears, a mother of two, revealed during court proceedings that she was forced to take birth control depriving her from having another child, something she longed for.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she said she took the test after her partner, Sam Asghari, accused her of being food pregnant. She said: “So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant.”

Spears was released from the controversial conservatorship last November, which controlled her personal and financial affairs. During proceedings the court was told how her life was controlled even down to the choice of whether she had more children.

Her decision to marry partner Asghari was also stopped by her conservators, one of whom was her father Jamie Spears.

At one stage one of the top selling artists in the world, Spears stopped performing in 2018 in protest over the conservatorship vowing never to while her father was in control. The singer who was married to Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, suffered mental health issues due to the attention of the press and the world’s media.

Spears described the landmark court hearing as the “best day ever.”

Spears is delighted that she is pregnant with Asghari’s child, the 28-year-old actor, personal trainer and fitness model. Britney and Sam have been together since the ouple met in 2016.

