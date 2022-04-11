Cala Mosca fight continues with a demonstration on Orihuela Costa’s Playa Flamenca promenade

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 12:19

NO DEVELOPMENT: Salvemos Cala Mosca demo on April 10 Photo credit: Orion Righard, Salvemos Cala Mosca

OPPONENTS to the Cala Mosca development demonstrated on the nearby Playa Flamenca promenade on April 10.

Around 100 people from the Salvemos Cala Mosca (Save Cala Mosca) association banged on saucepans and blew whistles, brandishing placards that condemned Orihuela city hall for granting planning permission for more than 2,000 properties.

This was the first demonstration from Salvemos Cala Mosca, which describes itself as a social neighbourhood and movement without any political affiliations.

Salvemos Cala Mosca maintains that the development will destroy Orihuela Costa’s only remaining stretch of unbuilt coastline, one kilometre of virgin land that is home to protected species.

There was also criticism for Orihuela city hall’s failure to provide better services and infrastructure for Orihuela Costa although the area has a growing number of year-round residents of all nationalities.

“More people mean fewer resources and more traffic bottlenecks,” the association claimed.

The Ministry of Transport has put forward a similar argument, which opposes the project on the grounds that the development will saturate the N-332 main road.

Valencia’s Upper Court of Justice recently rejected the Ministry’s application to halt the development as precautionary measure although the court has yet to rule on the case itself.