Eco-mobs leave one in three garages in south of England out of fuel

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 10:49

Credit: andreas160578

A staggering one in three garages in the South of England have run out of fuel after eco-activists blocked oil terminals.

Hundreds of petrol stations across the country are reportedly closed due to the shortages, with the worst-hit areas in the south of England, The Sun reports on Monday, April 11.

Around 1,200 pumps are affected south of Midlands, according to the Fair Fuel UK Campaign.

In a tweet, Fair Fuel UK Campaign wrote: “We are getting credible intelligence that 1 in 3 garages have run dry of petrol and/or diesel particularly in the south, because of the ‘stop oil’ amoebas.”

Pritti Patel has slammed the “selfish” eco-activists for causing the fuel chaos.

She said: “Hard-working people across our country are seeing their lives brought to a standstill by selfish, fanatical and frankly dangerous so-called activists.

“Keir Starmer’s Labour Party repeatedly voted against our proposals that would have given the police extra powers to deal with this eco mob. The police have my full backing in doing everything necessary to address this public nuisance.”

Climate campaign groups Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been targeting supply lines of oil in the UK.

One activist said: “It seems as though many people are struggling to get their petrol, and that’s because we believe the Just Stop Oil coalition are currently succeeding in their aims to block supplies of petrol and oil in the UK.”

Around 800 people have been arrested nationwide, including 338 in Essex, with 29 taken into custody from BP Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

They were arrested for alleged offences including criminal damage, conspiracy to cause criminal damage and conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

