Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 16:30

Elon Musk Credit: Twitter, @DogeDillionaire

Elon Musk wants San Francisco’s homeless to move into Twitter’s headquarters — and Jeff Bezos joined in to support the idea on the social media platform.

The world’s richest man posted the tweet — which noted that Twitter’s staff are primarily working remotely — just days after it was learned that he bought up a 9% stake in Twitter, The New York Post reports on Monday, April 11.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who late Sunday reversed his decision to join Twitter’s board of directors, tweeted and then deleted several posts over the weekend.

One provocatively asked: “Is Twitter dying?”

Musk also tweeted a suggestion that the company change its name by removing the “w” from “Twitter.”

The bizarre tweetstorm and Musk´s decision not to join the board has ignited speculation that the Tesla CEO could buy up more shares.

Musk tweeted a poll to his tens of millions of Twitter followers that read: “Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one show up anyway[?]” More than 1.5 million people responded to the poll, with 91% casting a “yes” vote. The poll was later deleted.

Musk later insisted: “I’m serious about this one btw.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.