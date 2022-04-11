For our freedom and yours: Russian drone shot down with UK missile

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 13:19

For our freedom and yours: Ukrainian troops celebrate and cheer as a Russian drone is shot down with a UK Starstreak missile.

Footage from Ukraine shared on social media showed a Ukrainian soldier blasting a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drone on April 9. The drone was blasted using a laser guided missile that had been provided by the UK.

Ukrainian troops were seen cheering as the UK-made Starstreak missile hit its target.

The soldiers cheered: “There’s contact, we destroyed the sh**.”

As reported by MailOnline, Soldier Kochevenko commented: “Successful combat use of Starstreak man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS) in the Ukrainian-Russian war.

“Air defence destroyed the Russian UAV Orlan. This is the greeting of Ukrainian paratroopers to Boris Johnson.

“Thank you Britain. We use the support of allies effectively, send more of it. For our freedom and yours!”

The Starstreak missile is made by Thales Air Defence in Belfast. The weapon has a range of over seven kilometres and is a shoulder-mounted system.

Commenting on the Ukraine war Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said: “It is because of President Zelenskyy’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted.

“I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.

“We are stepping up our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to bring this tragedy to an end, and ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

