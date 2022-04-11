Horror: Young girl left looking ‘dead behind the eyes’ after eating Kinder Surprise

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 14:46

Horror: Young girl left looking ‘dead behind the eyes’ after eating a Kinder Surprise. The youngster’s mum believes that her daughter contracted salmonella after eating a chocolate Kinder Egg.

Due to Salmonella suspicions, thousands of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have reportedly been withdrawn from shelves. As reported by The Sun on April 11, mum Charlotte Wingfield believes her daughter is suffering from salmonella. Three-year-old Brooklyn-Mai had eaten one of the eggs before she became ill.

Taking to social media her mum said: “Brooklyn-Mai has been so, so poorly since I picked her up from nursery on Monday.

“Seeing as I was so ill last week, I thought nothing of it than her just coming down with the tummy bug I had until she slept for 21 out of the following 24 hours and then kept falling asleep as she was doing things.

“Her temperature spiked to over 39° and I struggled to disturb her. I knew something wasn’t right and spoke to the GP who ran through a list of what it could be.

“I came off the phone thinking she had a viral bug. Fast forward three days and it’s been confirmed she has salmonella from the Kinder chocolate she ate on Sunday.”

Mum Charlotte went on to add: “She’s been completely dead behind the eyes and so lifeless.

“It’s been absolutely heartbreaking to see my usually fiery, adventurous and very active baby girl be the complete opposite of everything she usually is.”

Europe’s health agency is currently investigating the potential issue across multiple countries.

