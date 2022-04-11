It’s concert time for the Royal British Legion Concert Band in San Fulgencio

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 12:45
EARLIER OCCASION: A previous recital by the Royal
British Legion’s Concert Band
Photo credit: Royal British Legion Concert Band Spain
THE Royal British Legion Concert Band gives a charity concert at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio on April 29 at 7.30pm.
Well-known local singers Stevie Spit BEM and Lucinda O’Connell will also be appearing,
“After two very difficult years for many people, with the band having to cancel concerts and rehearsals, it will be really good to celebrate playing once again,” said the Concert Band’s Graham Robinson.
“There will be a good selection of music including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, shows including The Greatest Showman, while everybody can join in with the Vera Lynn songs from the Second World War.
Proceeds from the concert will go to the DFC-Ukraine Appeal, Mens Shed and the Royal British Legion.
Tickets are available from The Card Place at Punta Prima, Benimar, Jason’s Cards and More, La Marina, or telephone 603160791 or 646031584.
