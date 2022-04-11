By Chris King • 11 April 2022 • 20:38

Jeffrey Epstein considered Prince Andrew to be a 'useful idiot'. Image: Creative Commons 3.0

Royal biographer Tina Brown claims Jeffrey Epstein considered Prince Andrew to be a ‘useful idiot’



According to revelations made in a new book by royal biographer, Tina Brown, the late paedophile billionaire financier, Jeffrey Epstein, considered Prince Andrew as nothing more than a ‘useful idiot’.

This claim is made in her recently published book ‘The Palace Papers‘. An excerpt from her book says, “International diplomacy rarely offers encounters with angels. But Prince Andrew’s adhesive contacts with reprehensible foreign riff-raff went far beyond what was explicable, or acceptable”.

“He hosted lunches at Buckingham Palace for the insalubrious relatives of Middle Eastern tyrants, invited a Libyan gun smuggler to Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and Princess Beatrice’s 21st birthday party, and went goose-hunting with Kazakhstan’s then-president, Nursultan Nazarbayev“.

“Privately, Epstein told people that Andrew was an idiot, but – to him – a useful one. A senior royal, even if tainted, is always a potent magnet abroad”.

“Epstein confided to a friend that he used to fly the Duke of York to obscure foreign markets, where governments were obliged to receive him, and Epstein went along as HRH’s investment adviser. With Andrew as frontman, Epstein could negotiate deals with these (often) shady players”.

“Epstein always knew the right psychic buttons to press. There was a hollowness in the Duke’s personality. That’s why he laughed louder and boasted so much. He knew that for all the palaces he lived in and the servants who Sir’d him, he was the second son whose childhood parity with Charles was a mirage”.

“Epstein deftly exploited Andrew’s sense of grievance. The wife of a financier who sat next to Andrew at an Epstein dinner told me how the Prince suddenly declared: ‘I don’t know why people don’t pay us royals more respect’“, as reported by geo.tv.

