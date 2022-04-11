Make your wallet grow, with these three cryptos! Pacman Frog (PAC), Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL)

By EWN • 11 April 2022 • 17:50

As the tax increase year kicks off, many household expenses and taxes may see rises. Now might be a good moment to consider investing in crypto in order to recoup some of your losses, and it’s worth looking into the cryptos that are expected to make an effect and erupt in the Metaverse in April.

Pacman Frog (PAC) is a hot new crypto to keep an eye on. It has a very ambitious plan that is expected to help it break the bank this month and beyond, and it will be following in the footsteps of successful cryptos like Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL)

Pacman Frog (PAC)

Many analysts believe that investing in coins while they are still in presale is a good idea, especially if they show a lot of promise, because the rewards can be substantial after they hit the market and increase in value. Pacman Frog (PAC) and Securipop (SECR) appear to be on the right track with their presales, since the decentralised blockchains reward their investors for consistently using their services.

Pacman Frog (PAC) rewards users for staking or transferring tokens, whereas Securipop Token (SECR) rewards users for using the app and creating and sharing content. So both new cryptos have excellent attributes that will aid their popularity in the lucrative market.

Pacman Frog (PAC) is expanding into the virtual realm, allowing users to create and sell LAND on the platform. It’s also a fantastic platform for aspiring gamers, as the blockchain will invest a significant amount of money and focus on the gaming industry. The blockchain wants to be the main NFT GameFi platform, which is interesting, especially because playing play-2-earn (P2E) games has the potential to generate a lot of money.

Furthermore, the Metaverse is expanding, and the fact that many top cryptos have already embraced its attraction indicates that the new crypto will have plenty of company.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain that supports smart contracts and is powered by the Fantom (FTM) coin. Fantom (FTM) launched its mainnet in December 2019 after raising $40 million. Its blockchain is quick and inexpensive, and it demonstrated in 2021 that it can support its own decentralised finance (DeFi) business.

FTM’s price rose from $0.17 in July 2021 to $3.3 in January 2022, indicating that there is demand for Ethereum alternatives.

Fantom (FTM), unlike Solana, may be used with the Ethereum virtual computer (EVM). This makes it simple to transfer Ethereum-based decentralised applications to Fantom. (EVM is also compatible with Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon.)

To that end, FTM is accessible as an ERC-20 and a BEP-20 token, indicating that there is a version of the token that complies with the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain token specifications, respectively.

Solana (SOL)

Another long-term project, Solana (SOL), has been planned. Solana (SOL) is a blockchain that uses smart contracts. Solana (SOL) is a popular blockchain among NFT communities because of its lightning-fast transaction times and low transaction fees.

Solana (SOL) has been expected to compete with Ethereum (ETH), notably in the domain of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), because it now has significantly lower fees and frequently faster speeds than the ETH network.

