Married couple busted with 150 kilos of hashish and 220,000 euros on the Costa del Sol

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 15:50
Credit: National Police
The National police busted a Malaga based couple after searching a property on March 30. The couple had hidden 150 kilos of hashish and 220,000 euros in a storage room in the neighbourhood of Puerta de Malaga. Officers discovered one vacuum pack that contained more than 1,000, 200-euro notes.
During operation Aurum, officers from the National police arrested a man and a woman aged 39 and 44 years old. They also searched another property linked to the suspects in Cartama. At the second property, officers discovered a firearm and 400 grams of cocaine.
As reported by Malaga Hoy: “According to the investigation, the community car park of a housing estate in Puerta Malaga was the place used by those under investigation to make contact with other traffickers and clients. The suspects used a storeroom as a warehouse in which they hid the substances and the money from the illicit activity.”
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
