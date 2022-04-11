Married couple busted with 150 kilos of hashish and 220,000 euros on the Costa del Sol

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 15:50

Credit: National Police

Married couple busted by the National Police with 150 kilos of hashish and 220,000 euros on the Costa del Sol.

The National police busted a Malaga based couple after searching a property on March 30. The couple had hidden 150 kilos of hashish and 220,000 euros in a storage room in the neighbourhood of Puerta de Malaga. Officers discovered one vacuum pack that contained more than 1,000, 200-euro notes.

During operation Aurum, officers from the National police arrested a man and a woman aged 39 and 44 years old. They also searched another property linked to the suspects in Cartama. At the second property, officers discovered a firearm and 400 grams of cocaine.

As reported by Malaga Hoy: “According to the investigation, the community car park of a housing estate in Puerta Malaga was the place used by those under investigation to make contact with other traffickers and clients. The suspects used a storeroom as a warehouse in which they hid the substances and the money from the illicit activity.”

