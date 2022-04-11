By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 20:13

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus games causing public outrage

According to a spokesperson for the couple Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry for the first days of The Invictus Games in The Hague.

The news comes after previous public criticism caused when Harry and Meghan did not attend Prince Phillip’s memorial service, and instead remained in Montecito, California, at their $14 million mansion.

The Invictus games takes place from 16-22 April in The Hague, Netherlands. It is the first time it has taken place since the global pandemic, with the last games being held from 20-27 October in 2018 in Sydney with 491 competitors from 18 nations.

The event is of significant importance to the Royal couple with the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada in 2017 seeing their first public appearance together even though they sat about 18 seats apart. However the following day, the couple greeted the world hand in hand to making their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.

Despite many expressing their negative feelings towards Meghan’s attendance some of the competitors are looking forward to the chance to meet the Duchess of Sussex, Daniel O’Connor from Hereford who will be competing in archery and indoor rowing stated: “I think everyone in the Games, all the competitors, are bringing friends and family, and I think if we have the right to bring friends and family then surely Prince Harry does.”

“So she has shown a continued support of the Games. I think she’s doing a great job. I would love to see her at the Games. If she is, great, and I hope they bring the kids as well so they’ve got the whole family there.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.