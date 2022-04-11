By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 17:58

Miley Cyrus's mother files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’s parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus have reportedly called it quits on their 30-year marriage.

According to an article by TMZ, on April 6, Miley Cyrus’ 54-year old mother Tish, allegedly filed court paper in Tennessee to divorce 60-year-old Billy Ray Cyrus, world-famous country musician, best known for his song “Achy Breaky Heart” which topped the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and became the first single ever to achieve triple platinum status in Australia. The court papers state that the couple have not lived together since Ferbruary 2020 and that they have “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple were married in 1993, and have filed for divorce twice before now. They first filed for divorce in 2010 publicly stating at the time: “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.” However they got back together the following year.

In 2013, two years later, they filed for divorce again with Billy Ray Cyrus stating publicly :”This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family.” Billy Ray said in a statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Tish’s full name is Leticia Jean Cyrus and she is an actress and producer as well as a manager for her daughter Miley Cyrus.

