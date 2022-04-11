New in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 14:51

MINI PROCESSIONS: Orihuela children were able to hold their own Easter Week events for the first time since 2019 Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

Easter parade PUPILS were again able to hold their own Easter processions through Orihuela’s streets. Rafael Almagro, Mariola Rocamora, Victor Valverde and Victor Bernabeu, respective councillors for Culture, Festivities, Sport and Infrastructures attended the different processions organised by the Raiguero, Nuestra Señora del Carment, Santo Domingo and Oratorio Festivo schools.

Otter puzzle OTTERS recently returned to the Valencian Community, including Elche’s El Hondon national park, but researchers have now discovered the first case of Covid-19 in an otter living near an unnamed reservoir in the region. The animal had probably come into contact with the virus via contaminated wastewater, they said.

Quiet parade ONE section of the La Pasion Easter procession held in Crevillent on April 13 will be carried out in silence. President of the Federation of Brotherhoods Jose Antonio Macia had explained beforehand that they wanted all members of public to enjoy the procession, including those on the autism spectrum.

Airport plan ALICANTE-ELCHE airport hopes to resume North African flights, principally to Algeria but also Morocco, announced airport director Laura Navarro. Although the 270,000 passengers flying to Algiers and Oran in 2019 were not a significant number, it would be “interesting” to offer these destinations once more, Navarro said.

Tapas route MONTESINOS town hall announced that 15 bars and restaurants will be taking part in the 11th edition of the Tapas Route between April 15 and 17. The Tapa of the House plus a drink will cost €2.50 while the Gourmet Tapa, again with a drink, will cost €3.