By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 17:04

New vodka launched in UK in support of Ukraine Credit: Twitter @VodkaZelensky

A new brand of vodka has been launched in the UK, named after the Ukrainian President, Zelenksy Vodka aims to support Ukraine’s ongoing war efforts by donating all of its profits to the cause.

The vodka which is made and distilled in Germany and Switzerland, is a premium wheat-based spirit that sells for £29.90 and aims to sell a million units this year. As well as donating all its profits until 2026, £5 per bottle will also support non-governmental organisations in Ukraine.

The bottle is marked by a silhouette of President Zelensky as well as the country’s iconic blue and yellow flag, with a Twitter hashtag that reads “drink for peace.”

We are happy to announce that from now on we are also available at selected vendors, shops and bars in the UK. Link in Bio 👆🏼

You can support Ukraine by drinking Vodka Zelensky: 100 % of the company's profit and also 5£ per Bottle – go to Ukrainian charities and organisations. pic.twitter.com/9Gg847VEII — VODKA ZELENSKY (@VodkaZelensky) April 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @VodkaZelensky

Dr Reichmuth, the company founder, collaborated with his long-term friend to create this brand at such a difficult time.

“Through Anastasiia, with whom I have been friends for six years, the war came to my mobile phone almost live,” Dr Reichmuth stated.

“As an entrepreneur, I asked myself how to get out of this powerless feeling and take action.”

Georgia von Gleichen, daughter of a Czechoslovakian refugee and a member in the founding team stated: We built the company in only eight days and could already donate close to £30,000 to a children’s hospital in Kyiv and a humanitarian organisation helping low income UIkrainians with children.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.