Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham share first snap from star-studded Florida wedding

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 9:56

Credit: @brooklynbeckham, Instagram

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have shared a beautiful photo from inside their £3m star-studded Florida wedding, at which the groom´s dad, David, cried.

Brooklyn, 23, posted the image of the hand-in-hand smiling couple to Instagram on Sunday, April 10, after they exchanged vows at Nicola´s billionaire father Nelson’s £79m estate in Palm Beach, Florida the previous day.

In the black and white photo, his bride wows in a stunning Valentino white dress adorned with an evil eye symbol, along with the caption: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham ‘

Brooklyn is shown in a Dior suit, with a diamond lapel chain from Anita Ko – a gift from his new in-laws.

Nicola’s dress included a message from her mother, former model Claudia Peltz, that the Valentino team had stitched into the wedding gown.

Her hair was styled in what Vogue termed “an ode to Claudia Schiffer in the ’90s”.

“I always thought I wanted my hair half up, half down, but we’re going for long bangs with loose, natural hair,” she told the magazine.

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father Nelson to a string orchestra playing Songbird.

Her new sister-in-law, 10-year-old Harper Beckham, was among the flower girls.

Brooklyn´s dad, David, gave a speech, reportedly crying and having to “stop to take a breather”. He called the billion dollar heiress “incredible”.

He “shed a tear” while speaking about “wanting to protect” his first son following his birth in 1999, according to onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.

“David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

In a pre-wedding party speech on Friday, ex-England soccer star David told Nicola: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family. You’re an amazing person.”

Brooklyn’s best men, his brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, also delivered speeches.

Brooklyn proposed to Nicola in July 2020.

At the time he posted: “I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

In her own post, Nicola said: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”

