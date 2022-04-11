Pilar de la Horadada town hall closes beach bar

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 13:46
FORMER CHIRINGUITO: Beach bar closed after not complying with contract terms
Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall
PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall has revoked the licence for the Varadero bar on the Higuericas beach.
The courts recently approved the town hall’s application to withdraw the permit for the first-line installation, which occupies public land and opened in 2018.
The chiringuito initially came under scrutiny after residents complained about the noise, leading to the town hall investigation.
According to municipal sources, the beach bar did not comply with the terms of the original concession to run a sports and leisure centre. Nor did it build the stipulated two-storey structure that should have been completed in January 2014.
Instead the company extended its installation that was originally authorised by the previous town hall, and has functioned as a beach bar with terrace.
The town hall now intends to return the seafront site to its original state and build a sports installation, town hall spokesman Rufino Lancharro said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
