Poll results: Masks indoors

By Cassandra • 11 April 2022 • 11:27

Masks on or off?

In our last poll, we mentioned that the Congress of Deputies had approved a motion to eliminate masks indoors in Spain, but the president of Andalucia announced that he is against the motion.

SPAIN is set to scrap its mandatory indoor mask rule after Easter, following a decision from the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) on Wednesday, April 6.

Juanma Moreno, the president of Andalucia declared that he was against the motion. He said that he was in favour of keeping the use of masks indoors for “at least another month and a half.”

We ask our readers if they agreed with the president and felt like it was too soon to stop using masks indoors?

A majority of 61 per cent of our readers voted “no”, it is time to get rid of masks.

38 per cent of readers voted that they did agree with him, and that we should continue to use masks indoors.

Just 2 per cent of readers responded to the question with ‘other’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.