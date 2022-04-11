By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 14:00
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Princess Anne's role
Credit: Wikimedia
Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence when she landed in Port Moresby on Monday following a weekend in Australia full of royal events like the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Prime Minister James Marape was waiting on the landing strip of Jackson’s international airport, ready to receive Princess Anne with a garland of flowers.
This week will see Princess Anne touring the nation, visiting Adventure Park Papua New Guinea, Caritas Technical Secondary School, the Bomana War Cemetery, St John Ambulance the National Musuem and Gallery.
She is also expected to open Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital with her two-day tour ending with a dinner with Prime Minister Marape and officials from charity and business organisations.
The Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee on February 6 this year and to mark the special occasion the monarch announced a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June.
A statement from the Royal Family at the time said: “The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
