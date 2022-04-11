By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 8:56

Credit: Alex Beresford Instagram

Romantic Proposal: Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford announces engagement to Imogen McKay in Mallorca.

Alex Beresford revealed exclusively to Hello! Magazine on Sunday, April 10, that he had proposed to girlfriend Imogen McKay on New Year’s Day in Mallorca. The couple plan to return to the Spanish island for their wedding.

Alex told Hello!: “I’d been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn’t want to try a dating website.

“I’m of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.”

Alex sought the help of a friend to find his perfect partner. Alex revealed that he had asked his friend if she knew anyone that might be suitable for him. His friend replied: “I do – but she’s way too good for you”.

Alex laughed and replied: “She’s the one that I want!”

Talking about the start of the relationship Alex said: “We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We’ve always been on the same page.”

Imogen revealed details of their first date and said: “When we met, it felt as if we’d known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally.”

Speaking about the Mallorca engagement proposal Alex said: “The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. ‘This is it,’ I thought.

“Imogen’s not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I’d hidden inside my rucksack.

“When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment.”

