Rory McIlroy ‘happiest he’s ever been’ on a golf course

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 12:27

Credit: Rory McIlroy Instagram

Rory McIlroy has spoken out after his appearance at the Augusta National. He revealed that he is the ‘happiest he’s ever been’ on a golf course.

As reported by the BBC on Monday, April 11, Rory commented on his “best ever finish at Augusta.” Rory revealed: “To play as well as I did and finish like that is absolutely incredible,

“This tournament never ceases to amaze. That is as happy as I have ever been on a golf course.”

He went on to add: “I have never heard roars like it on the 18th green, it was really cool. It was like the third shot I holed from off the green today. It was a round Seve (Ballesteros) would have been proud of,

“I don’t think I’ve ever walked away from this tournament as happy as I am today. I’ve played a really good round of golf, and it’s my best ever finish at Augusta.

“It’s not quite enough, but I’ll certainly look back on this day with very fond memories. It gives me confidence going forward not only into the next Masters next year but to the rest of the season as well.”

Speaking to Sky Sports Rory commented: “I got off to a great start today and I kept it rolling,

“I knew I needed my best ever score here to at least have a chance. I played a really really good round of golf, and it’s the most fun I’ve had on a golf course in a very long time.”

