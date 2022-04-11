By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 8:28

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Sadness as Chris Bailey, singer of rock band The Saints dies aged 65.

Australian rock band The Saints took to social media on Sunday, April 10, to announce the death of singer Chris Bailey. The band revealed: “It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022.”

“Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.”

Tributes for Chris flooded in on social media. Ed Kuepper, former bandmate, commented: “Very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership.

“I couldn’t have hoped for a better singer. My deepest condolences to his wife Elisabet, his sisters Margaret, Carol and Maureen and the rest of his family and loved ones.”

Guns N’ Roses’ @DuffMcKagan paid tribute and said: “Rest In Peace Chris Bailey. 21 years is a long, long time-to be in this prison when there ain’t no crime. Saints forever!”

@DaveGraney tweeted: “How perfect were the Saints? I saw Chris Bailey as being a lot like Chuck Berry. He met the world on his terms. Wasn’t easily commodified.”

