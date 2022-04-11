By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 April 2022 • 16:04

Shanghai residents scream extreme lockdown frustration from their windows Source: Nicholas Hartmann

The extreme lockdown implemented in Shanghai on April 5th has resulted in residents expressing their frustration as they scream from their windows. The lockdown bans them from leaving their homes for any reason.

The initial demonstrations and looting of stores has now drifted into a daily tirade with residents screaming from their windows in scenes reminiscent of a dystopian world. Viral videos are now making the rounds clearly showing the anger and frustration as the “zero Covid” policy bites.

Currently there are more than 25 million inhabitants that have been locked down in phases, inciting complaints of food shortages and clashes with health workers. As part of the mandatory regulations, residents have had to repeatedly take Covid tests and are prohibited from leaving their homes “for any reason” including to get food.

Footage online shows people screaming outside of their windows after a week of total lockdown because they can’t even step outside their apartments, not even for food.

In one clip a man says: “It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end.”

One high-end housing complex in Shanghai decided to entertain residents stuck in their condos by doing an outdoor concert, and the concert audience started to scream from their balconies 2 streets away, residents who were locked in their homes can only hear the screaming… https://t.co/NfEKpLzio8 pic.twitter.com/xUsssFxfjo — BɅRTON (@Barton_options) April 10, 2022

People are having to rely on government rations that are being delivered and on delivery services, however even the latter has been curtailed making it difficult for people to get the food they need.

Although the numbers of infected are low by international standards and most are asymptomatic, the government is continuing with its total lockdown strategy in what many believe to be an “over the top” approach.

24,943 new infections were recorded on Sunday in the main business district accounting for more than 90 percent of the national total.

Despite most being asymptomatic, those who test positive are required to isolate in makeshift hospitals. The unpopular policy of separating positive children from their healthy parents has been relaxed, whoever none of the other policies have. .

Wu Qianyu , a City health official said during a Sunday press conference that he city “would not relax in the slightest”.

That message was echoed by Zhang Wenhong, a top doctor in Shanghai’s pandemic fight, acknowledged the dramatic impact on the healthcare system and people’s lives but said “realising dynamic zero … will help to resume normal medical order as early as possible”.

