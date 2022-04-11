Solar storm warning: Alert issued as huge energy blast from the Sun hits Earth

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 16:08

NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite captures a solar eruption on March 28 Credit: NOAA

An alert from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed the Earth is currently being blasted by a major geomagnetic storm caused by a flare erupting from the surface of the Sun.

The organisation has classified the storm as G3, which is considered strong, The Mirror reports on Monday, April 11.

Forecasters are warning the strength of the geomagnetic storm could disrupt power systems, cause problems for satellites and astronauts in space.

It could also take down navigation systems and radio communications.

The agency said solar storms of such magnitude can cause auroras – like the famous Northern Lights.

In the UK it is likely, given good conditions, that people in northern parts of the country may see the phenomenon.

The UK’s Met Office announced the Northern Lights could become visible to people in far northern England and Northern Ireland.

They added the rare sight would be visible under clear skis between Sunday evening and Tuesday night.

A geomagnetic storm happens when the Earth’s magnetic field is disrupted by a shock wave from a solar wind – an explosion from the surface of the Sun.

This current storm is classified as a G3, which is two places away from G5 – the highest storm level.

At the G5 level of a solar storm, the charged electromagnetic particles can cause electricity grids around the world to collapse, bringing down satellite navigation alongside other major electrical problems.

In February, Elon Musk’s SpaceX revealed that it lost up to 40 out of 49 Starlink satellites it launched earlier, after a recent geomagnetic solar storm.

SpaceX said: “These storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density at our low deployment altitudes to increase.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.