Breaking: Storm Evelyn to bring cold, rain and strong winds across Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 April 2022 • 10:24

Storm Evelyn to bring cold, rain and strong winds

Storm Evelyn arrives in Spain Monday April 11th bringing cold, rain and strong winds as it makes its way across the country.

According to the State Meteorological Office (AEMET) Monday and Tuesday will see unsettled weather that should begin to clear up on Wednesday, just in time for the long weekend.

The Atlantic front is expected to result in cloudy skies across all of Spain and generalised rain, with heaviest falls expected in the most western areas of the country. In particular persistent rainfall can be expected in Rías Bajas and in western Castilla y León on Monday.

Tuesday will see the heavier rain move into western Galicia, northern Aragón and Catalonia, the upper Ebro and the Iberian system.

The rain is expected to start to clear on Wednesday but the cloudy skies are expected to prevail with an anti-cyclone continuing to hover over the peninsula. Trade winds are expected to blow across the Canary Islands making for windy conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply from the weekend’s highs with some areas experiencing up to 28 degrees, however most this week will see temperatures drop back below 20 degrees.

Some frost can also be expected in the Pyrenees and other high lying areas..

Strong winds are expected in the northern mountains and in the west of the country, moving up the coast into Levante as the week progresses.

Regarding the wind, the AEMET informs that they will start the week blowing from the south, with very strong gusts in the northern mountains, and with the west in the Strait. From Wednesday the winds will blow from the west and north in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and will roll to Levante in the Strait.

Storm Evelyn brings rain, but the drought is not over

Rubén del Campo, an AEMET spokesman, said that although the rain in March brought some relief the drought conditions in parts of the country have not ended. He added that the expectation is that the next few months will be wetter than normal although they cannot forecast that far in advance with any real certainty.

The later than usual cold is a concern for farmers as it can damage crops, much like the frost in France has the grapes. April 2 and 3 broke cold records, the coldest in Spain since 1971. In some areas such Daroca (Zaragoza), the temperatures fell to minus 5.7ºC, breaking the previous record of minus 5ºC measured in April 1935.

April 5th also saw Murcia and Córdoba set a record, with neither reaching a maximum 10 degrees temperature in April for the first time since records began.

With Spain expected to enjoy a bumper Easter holiday as the number of holiday makers returns to normal, Storm Evelyn is about to rain on their parade bringing cold, rain and strong winds.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.