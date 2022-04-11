By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 21:46

Teatro del Carmen in Velez-Malaga offers variety of performances for April. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The Teatro del Carmen in Velez-Malaga will be hosting a variety of different performances at the end of April, with something everyone can enjoy.

The Department of Culture of Velez-Malaga has organised a series of different activities to be held at the Teatro del Carmen in April.

On April 20, the theatre will host a benefit concert for Ukraine by the pianist María Márquez and the violinist Piotr Cegielski. On April 22 and 23, it will host the play María de mis entrañas, a show based on the figure of María Zambrano, in which different flamenco styles and palos (forms) are used to interpret different moments of her life. On April 27 and 28, students from the high school Juan de la Cierva will perform the musical Mamma Mia. Finally, on April 30, young children will be able to enjoy the musical Disnemanía y el desván mágico, a show full of humour, love and music that will transport the audience to a world of magic.

Tickets are on sale at the Department of Culture, in the building of El Pósito de Velez-Malaga, and the Tourist Office in Torre del Mar. For more information, call 667 389 530 or email [email protected]

