Terrified tourists run for their lives after Times Square explosion

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 7:56

Terrified tourists run for their lives after Times Square manhole explosion.

Tourists were seen running from Times Square on Sunday, April 10 after a manhole exploded. One resident described how their “whole apartment” shook after three manhole fires possibly caused the explosion. Tourists were seen fleeing at around 7pm.

The New York Fire Department has not revealed what caused the manhole explosion fires. According to reports carbon monoxide levels were elevated in the area after the blast.

Taking to Twitter one local said: “Feeling relieved. With it being the start holy week, I was very scared. When I say my whole apartment shook, my goodness! Hoping to get more details on the manhole explosion. Two in two years. Wild.”

An electrical company spokesperson commented: “One manhole exploded in the Times Square area this evening due to cable failure, and a second manhole was smoking.

“At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage. Our crews remain on location.”

From the earth cam stream rewind back to 6:50pm.https://t.co/cXmkKz6VLf pic.twitter.com/7SNesn166b — Bruce Warren (@Bruce__Warren) April 10, 2022

