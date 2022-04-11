By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 17:36

The Entertainers from U3A Moraira-Teulada to raise money for Ukraine with concert. Image: The Entertainers

The Entertainers from U3A Moraira-Teulada have organised a concert to raise money to go towards helping the people of Ukraine.

Everyone is aware of the humanitarian crisis that is engulfing the people of Ukraine, who have lost their homes and loved ones and who have had to flee their homeland.

U3A Moraira-Teulada wishes to help as much as they can, and they are organising a concert by the Entertainers, the proceeds of which will go towards helping the people of Ukraine. The concert will take place at La Senieta, Moraira, on May 10 at 6pm, with a welcome drink at 5.30.

For those who are not familiar with the Entertainers, they are a group of friends and volunteers who sing a variety of dance songs and ballads with the main aim of their audience having fun. They perform at events throughout the year to raise money for charity.

Tickets are €15 each and can be booked by contacting Prue at [email protected]. Prue will provide the details for payment at the time of booking.

