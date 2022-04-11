By Guest Writer • 11 April 2022 • 11:47

The new parking area at the rear of the centre Credit: Marbella Council

THE popular Guadalmina shopping centre now has additional parking as after many months of activity and closed road access, 118 new parking spaces have been completed.

The mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz, and the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcantara, Javier García visited the area on April 10 and as can be seen in the picture, it has taken so long that grass is already growing in the parking spaces.

The works have been carried out in an area of 4,127 square metres and have included the regeneration of the pavement, a new slip road, the installation of energy-efficient night lighting, the renovation of the sanitation network and the development of an irrigation network.

According to the mayor, the work was completed in accordance with the schedule and was important as the area is so busy with visitors that more parking which includes four disabled spaces and four electric recharging stations was needed.

This area is particularly popular with holiday visitor from both Madrid and Sevilla so the extra free car parking became available just in time as they arrived for the Semana Santa break.

