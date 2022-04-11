By Guest Writer • 11 April 2022 • 12:33

On your bike in Benalmadena Credit: Benalmadena Council

THE streets of Benalmadena will resonate to the sound of bicycle bells tinkling as families are invited to take part in the 37th Bicycle Festival on Sunday April 24.

Announcing the return of this popular event, Mayor Victor Navas said “This event was born almost 40 years ago to promote the use of bicycles as a healthy lifestyle and a transportation alternative.

“So, many years later, we still have a lot to do in this regard and we continue to work along these lines from the local administration, promoting non-polluting means of transport to curb climate change and give greater prominence to the pedestrian compared to the vehicle”

Returning after two years of the pandemic, this is a family festival, which has two routes: one for younger children, which focuses on the athletics track of the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre; and another broader one that runs through the main streets of Benalmadena.

There are prizes for the best fancy dress and five new bicycles will be raffled with the winners being chosen at random from those registered (at the department of sports website) to take part in the event.

Thank you for reading ‘The streets of Benalmadena will resonate to the sound of bicycle bells’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.