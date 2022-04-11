Nearly 100 more flights cancelled from UK airports as experts warn summer will be worse

By Fergal MacErlean • 11 April 2022 • 13:43

Heathrow airport Credit: LadyDisdain

More than 100 flights have been cancelled from the UK on Monday, April 11, as Brits face more travel chaos across the UK and a warning that the summer will be worse.

Queues have continued at airports including Manchester, Heathrow and Gatwick, with flights being affected due to a shortage of staff because of Covid and slow recruitment, The Sun reports on April 11.

British Airways has suspended at least 64 flights to and from Heathrow, which includes UK domestic routes as well as European flights.

Among the international routes affected were services to and from Berlin, Dublin, Geneva, Paris, and Stockholm.

And EasyJet has cancelled at least 25 flights to or from Gatwick, affecting European and national routes such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Glasgow, and Milan.

EasyJet said cancellations are being made “in advance to give customers the ability to rebook on to alternative flights”.

John O’Neill, North West Regional Industrial Officer for Unite has warned that Brits can expect that the current holiday disruption is likely to be repeated in the summer.

The transport expert even warns that conditions will be worse then due to the high volume of passengers expected to travel.

He said: “Summer is going to be far worse than this. It is the time to get everything in place otherwise summer is going to be very difficult.”

Unite has said that airlines must offer better pay and conditions.

The union said the changes are essential otherwise there won’t be “sufficient workers to meet passenger demand,” leading to more cancellations.

And the general secretary of pilot union BALPA Martin Chalk agreed with Unite´s analysis.

He said chaos “may well” continue into the summer due to the lack of staff being hired.

