UK’s Ministry of Defence warns against Russia’s flesh-burning gas bombs

In the latest update issued by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, the government has stated its concerns for continued Russian attack on Mariupol.

The update issued by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, which comes just a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated: “Russia forces prior use of phosphorus munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies.”

“Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russia tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment,” the update added.

“Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties.”

In late March the Kremlin denied accusations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that white phosphorus bombs were allegedly used in the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February , under orders issued Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia has never violated international conventions,” stated Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who indicated that “the details” of these matters are in the hands of the defence ministry.

The UK has already pledged £100m worth of weapons to aid Ukraine, with Boris Johnson stating: “It is a war crime indiscriminately to attack civilians, and Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished.” The Prime Minister continued, the UK will send precision munitions “capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target” and more helmets, body armour, and night vision. Additionally military equipment will include Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles.

