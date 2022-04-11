By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 18:49
WATCH: Ed Sheeran celebrates court win by pulling pints with regulars
In a ruling on Wednesday, April 6, Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from Oh Why when writing Shape of You. Subsequently Sheeran took to social media stating: Whilst we’re happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there’s no basis for the claim.”
“There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music, coincidence is bound to happen if 60,00 are being released every day on Spotify,” Ed Sheeran explained, “that’s 22 million songs a year.” I don’t want to take anything away from the pain and hurt suffered on both sides of this case but I just want to say I’m not an entity. I’m not a corporation, I’m a human being. I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a son.”
Proving exactly how much of a human being he is, the world-famous singer let his hair down in a pub in Birmingham, pulling pints and singing with the regulars.
As if it could get any better @TheRoostBCFC #bcfc https://t.co/bz9VYOWQFp pic.twitter.com/RshFRaHQ7k
— SHA (@NorthBSHA) April 11, 2022
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
