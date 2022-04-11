WATCH: Police bust human trafficking ring based in Spain and France

By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 16:36

WATCH: Eight women freed from human trafficking network based in Spain and France Credit: Twitter @policia

Eight Colombian woman have been freed and thirteen people arrested in France thanks to efforts by the Spanish National Police and French Police to bust human trafficking ring.

The investigation began when the Spanish National Police discovered that a human trafficking ring was sexually exploiting Colombian women who, once captured, were sent from Spain to the French town of La Roche-sur-Yon.

The Spanish National Police and French Police collaborated to bust a criminal network dedicated to the trafficking and sexual exploitation of human beings, with profits being laundered through the purchase of real estate in Zaragoza and Oviedo, Spain. The Spanish and French officers worked alongside EUROPOL, carrying out thirteen searches: seven in France, four in Oviedo and two in Zaragoza, leading to the seizing of 282,000 euros in cash and 40 mobile phones, with 53,000 euros seized from existing accounts and two houses valued at 340,000 euros in France.

🚩Desarticulada una red criminal hispano-francesa dedicada a la trata de seres humanos y explotación sexual

Liberadas 8 mujeres, 13 detenidos en #Francia

13 registros en Francia, Oviedo y Zaragoza

Incautados 282.000 euros en efectivo

Op. conjunta con Policía francesa y EUROPOL pic.twitter.com/LNNsI8oPpi — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The criminal network, used the internet to advertise the women, who were then prostituted in brothels but also taken to hotels or flats so as to extend their stay and charge more for the service, reported the Directorate-General of Spanish National Police.

The thirteen detainees are currently being investigated for alleged membership of a criminal organisation, trafficking in human beings and offences related to prostitution.

The National Police would like to remind the public that anonymous and confidential reports of these crimes can be made by calling its telephone line 900 10 50 90 or by e-mail [email protected]

