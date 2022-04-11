WATCH: Terrifying moment Spanish actor Miguel Herran’s house caught fire

By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 19:21

Credit: Instagram @Miguel.g.herran

25-year-old Money Heist Actor Miguel Herran filmed the terrifying moment his house caught fire and showed the world the devastating effects it had on his property.

On Friday, 8 April, the Fire Brigade of the Ávila Town Council had to urgently rush to a house fire in the town of Las Navas del Marqués. The fire had spread and affected a large part of the house. The house in question belonged to actor Miguel Herran, best known for his role as Río in the Netflix series ‘La casa de papel’, titled “Money Heist” in English.

25-year-old Herran filmed the fire, distraught and in tears, crying out: “I can’t believe it, Jesus C****t! My f*****g house! Noooo! as he showed the damage the fire had caused the property. He posted the video on his Instagram stories after the incident had occurred which then went viral.

Se incendió la casa de Miguel Herrán, Río en La Casa de Papel pic.twitter.com/BKd1FZXLgM — ShowMundial (@ShowmundialShow) April 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ShowMundialShow

Herran later told local news sources: “It fire caught me when I was asleep and I woke up with the sound of my house burning. I escaped through the window of my room”

Avila Fire Department had already partially revealed the identity of the victim in the message in which they explained their role in extinguishing the fire by sending “lots of encouragement to Miguel and his family”.

10:05 Incendio de vivienda en Las Navas del Marqués #Avila. Enviamos BUP, rematando la extinción y ventilando la vivienda incendiada y viviendas contiguas. Revisión de la estructura. Trabajamos con #PCLasNavasdelMarques y @guardiacivil Mucho ánimo a Miguel y a su familia. pic.twitter.com/eTUyYUm824 — Bomberos Avila CDC (@bomberosdeavila) April 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @bomberosdeavila

The Avila firefighters sent a fire truck to completely extinguish the fire and then proceeded to ventilate the burnt house, and adjoining dwellings. It is currently unclear what caused the blaze.

