WATCH: Terrifying moment Spanish actor Miguel Herran’s house caught fire

On Friday, 8 April, the Fire Brigade of the Ávila Town Council had to urgently rush to a house fire in the town of Las Navas del Marqués. The fire had spread and affected a large part of the house. The house in question belonged to actor Miguel Herran, best known for his role as Río in the Netflix series ‘La casa de papel’, titled “Money Heist” in English.
25-year-old Herran filmed the fire, distraught and in tears, crying out: “I can’t believe it, Jesus C****t! My f*****g house! Noooo! as he showed the damage the fire had caused the property. He posted the video on his Instagram stories after the incident had occurred which then went viral.
Credit: Twitter @ShowMundialShow
Herran later told local news sources: “It fire caught me when I was asleep and I woke up with the sound of my house burning. I escaped through the window of my room”
Avila Fire Department had already partially revealed the identity of the victim in the message in which they explained their role in extinguishing the fire by sending “lots of encouragement to Miguel and his family”.
Credit: Twitter @bomberosdeavila
The Avila firefighters sent a fire truck to completely extinguish the fire and then proceeded to ventilate the burnt house, and adjoining dwellings. It is currently unclear what caused the blaze.
