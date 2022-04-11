Welcome to the world’s largest Zara store

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 April 2022 • 23:03

Welcome to world’s largest Zara store Source: Zara

Described by some as the world’s largest store, the new Zara outlet in Madrid’s Plaza Espańa is certainly huge but not the biggest. To welcome shoppers.

The new store, which opened on Friday April 8th, is large with 7,700 m2 floor space but what really makes it stand out is the technology in use.

With 3,815 m2 dedicated to retail space and the balance to warehousing, the store is able to integrate both online and in person shopping experiences.

Amongst the technology in use is a robotic silo with a capacity of up to 1,500 orders and a cardboard recycling centre for customers. The store also has an online return order point, a changing room reservation service that can booked through an app.

The store also takes the self-scan to whole new level with a Pay & Go service that uses mobiles to scan and pay for goods, either through the Zara app or without. .

A spokesperson for Zara said: “We want the client to be self-sufficient and avoid waiting in queues.” That means being amalgamating online with physical shopping with the same range and stock offered online available instore.

Another innovation is the beauty section with make-up artists and virtual screens, plus a dedicated lingerie area.

The company has said it will be opening other mega stores with new stores due to be opened this year in Doha (Qatar), Tokyo (Japan) and Porto (Portugal), stores that will be based on the world’s largest Zara outlet.

