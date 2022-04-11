By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 6:53

Yearly Traditional Food Market in Finestrat to fill streets with colour and entertainment. Image: Finestrat Town Hall

The Traditional Food Market in Finestrat will be back for another year, offering its programme of entertainment and workshops as usual.

The eagerly-awaited Mercat Gastronòmic i Tradicional will take place in the beautiful village of Finestrat on the weekend of April 23 and 24 from 10am to 9pm. The streets of the old town will be filled with traditions and colour as old trades are brought to life with live demonstrations accompanied by live musical performances. There will be a full programme of entertainment and workshops for visitors, especially for the youngest ones.

Given the large number of visitors that are expected to attend the Traditional Food Market, the organisers are planning on having the main car park in the sports area, where the La Foia football pitch is located. There will be a shuttle bus travelling between the car park and the Market continuously, as well as another shuttle service from La Cala and a connection from Benidorm.

