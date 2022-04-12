By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 April 2022 • 10:55

40 percent of hotel reservations British, Germans and Americans image: google

As expected Spaniards account for 43 percent of all hotel reservations made over Easter as they travel home to celebrate the holy week, with around 40 percent being made by British, Germans and Americans.

With coronavirus restrictions a thing of the past, travel is returning to normal providing a much needed boost for Spain’s tourism sector. Typically a busy time of year, this Easter is according to authorities likely to be one of the busiest on record.

Topping the list of foreign visitors are the British who account for nearly 19 percent of the hotel bookings as at April 10th, followed by the Germans at 10 percent. Interestingly Americans make up a healthy seven percent and the French six percent. Typically the latter tend not to stay in hotels choosing homes and apartments for their vacation.

The data which has been supplied by booking site Mirai, mirrors that of other sites who have recently released figures.

According to their numbers the most popular destination is the Canary Islands, typically better weather at this time of year. Bookings made via Mirai show 25 percent of all reservations for the Canaries and 15 percent each for the next three most popular destinations Catalonia, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands. Madrid follows with 12 percent of bookings and the Valencian Community with 10 percent.

More than half the reservations have been made for four star hotels and just under a quarter for three star establishments, accounting for 79 percent of all rooms booked for April. The number of rooms booked falls just short of the number booked for the same period in 2019, with poor weather, inflation and the war in Ukraine all believed to have held back the numbers.

Hotel stays are also somewhat shorter than before with 45 percent booking for less than five nights, a quarter for six to eight nights. Nearly one in five bookings are for two nights or less and around 12 percent for more than a week.

According to the Ministry of Tourism the return to near normal could see total GDP for the sector reach nearly 142 billion euros, around 92 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Most analysts believe the numbers won’t recover until at least 2023 given the state of world economies and rising energy prices.

Although the numbers are down its generally good news for the tourism sector with 40 percent of hotel reservations coming from the country’s main markets and in total 60 percent from abroad.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.