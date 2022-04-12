By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 12:57

Credit: Craig Rowe Instagram

A Place in the Sun host left ‘burned and bruised’ after pole dancing classes.

Craig Rowe from A Place in the Sun opened up about his experience of pole dancing classes. He revealed details of his burns and bruises to The Express on Saturday, April 9.

The Channel 4 host revealed that he had used pole dancing classes as a way to stay fit. 49-year-old Craig told the paper: “I was in a dance company for a while in London and we used to put on shows.

“Nothing major but we would dance at different venues. It was really good and I really enjoy dancing.

“I hadn’t really done choreographed dancing before. It was quite difficult but I really enjoyed it.

“The dance company also started doing pole dancing. It was full fitness at a place in the city.

“So I did pole dancing in terms of fitness but I never performed it. It was a part of the dance company and we could use the pole.

“It’s really, really good for your fitness. You’ve got to be really strong.”

The A Place in the Sun host added: “The amount of people that said to me, ‘I never knew you were a pole dancer?’ I’m like no I just did classes. It’s so much fun.

“But the only thing I’d say is that your hands get absolutely sore, burns down your legs and bruises all over your body.

“It’s quite acrobatic. You fall off all of the time. But when you get the hang of it, it’s so good for your fitness. That’s part of the reason why I did it.”

Craig went on to add: “People noticed my shape when I was pole dancing but I never did it as a job. Never did it as a performance.”

Craig also shared details of his property development experience. He is living in a council flat he recently renovated. Craig commented: “It’s worth waiting, saving a bit more money and doing things properly rather than trying to cut corners.

“Because unless you really know what you’re doing – because I know what I’m doing from a design point – but from a trade point of view, you have either got to get a professional in or you’ve got to wait until you can afford to do it properly.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.