Alicante couple arrested for forcing 16-year-old son to sell drugs at school. image: policia nacional

Couple who forced their 16-year-old son to sell drugs at school arrested by National Police in Alicante



As reported today, Tuesday, April 12, National Police officers in Alicante have arrested a couple aged 34 and 36, who allegedly forced their 16-year-old son to traffic in narcotic substances at his school. It was the boy who eventually presented himself at the police station to explain that he had been under threat of physical abuse.

Giving evidence at the police station, the boy explained that he sold mainly hashish at his school. He handed over 19 grams of the drug that had been given to him earlier that day to make a delivery. Another amount of substance from previous days that he had decided to keep as evidence was also passed to the police.

In a subsequent search of the couple’s home, officers seized a modified butane cylinder, two pistols, 147 ammunition cartridges, two tasers, 2.16 kilos of marijuana, and a large number of anabolic substances, in addition to two counterfeit €500 notes.

The boy also provided evidence about episodes of reckless driving he had experienced. He told the cops that his father had allegedly driven a newly acquired vehicle at more than 240km/h with him as a passenger.

Those arrested were placed at the disposal of the Alicante Court of Instruction, which has ordered the boy’s father to be imprisoned for these events. In a statement from the force, they revealed that a restraining order has been placed on the father.

He also temporarily lost his parental rights over his son, and a restraining order was also placed against his other son who was known to be fearful of retribution by the father, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

