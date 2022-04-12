By Tamsin Brown • 12 April 2022 • 15:09

Almuñecar Maintenance Department works tirelessly to prepare for Easter. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Almuñecar departments of Maintenance, Beaches, Gardening and Cleaning have been working hard to make sure everything is ready for Easter.

In the run-up to Easter, the municipal services from the areas of Maintenance, Beaches, Gardening and Cleaning in Almuñecar have worked tirelessly to make sure everything is ready for the influx of visitors. The task was made more difficult this year by the effects of the Saharan dust and recent stormy weather, said the councillor for Maintenance, Beatriz Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said: “This year, the Maintenance Department has been working hard in Almuñécar and La Herradura to try to eliminate the muddy footprint left by the Saharan dust. We are aware that this may take several weeks, but we have to act on all the roads to make them look as good as possible.”

The gardening service has been removing branches from trees along the processional route and adding colour to flower boxes and roundabouts with flowering plants so that they look their best. As for the beaches, damaged walkways have been removed and new material has been installed to improve accessibility.

